Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy releases ‘Midnight Fury’

LAHORE: SOC Films releases the fourth short film from HOME1947 titled Midnight Fury. The series is a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, India and Pakistan.

Home is a place of comfort and lasting warmth: a sanctuary for the family. The fourth film Midnight Fury captures the contrast in emotions for a young boy in 1947 as his home becomes a painful memory full of heartache and grief after witnessing the loss of a parent. It is a series of seven short films conceptualized and produced by SOC Films, which recreate the long-lost sights and sounds of what millions once called home and explores this world not through the words of historians and politicians, but through the eyes of those who lived through it.

It was first premiered as part of the HOME1947 Exhibition at the Manchester International Festival in the UK followed by exhibitions in Mumbai, Lahore and Karachi. It has been co-commissioned by the British Council in Pakistan in collaboration with the Manchester International Festival and Super Slow Way.