Impact Dynamics bootcamp Day-4 ends

LAHORE:Impact Dynamics' successfully concluded Day-4 of their Visual Storytelling bootcamp at CoLabs Lahore titled The Film Lab. Day-4 of Film Lab Lahore marked two intensive but exciting sessions.

Nur Nasreen (ex-news producer for the Patriot Act on NetFlix) started Day-4 with her session on Deconstructing the Content Construction- where she took a dive into the research process with examples from her show helping brands comprehend the process of implementing and replicating it for their own selves. Faraz Hamidi (Chief Creative Officer D ‘Hamidi Partnership) stirred magic into the second half by engaging brands through various case studies of his work. His session on Brand Brandy challenged conventional forms of digital and offline marketing that others offer in the market and set a stage for the brands to build on their creative appetite.

Film Lab is a 5-day intensive Visual Storytelling bootcamp featuring the best coaches from the industry. Today (Saturday) the 15th will mark the last day of the bootcamp. Participating brands include Careem, RMI, Bera, BOK, Kitchen Cuisine, Jazz, Mumkin Hey, Sukoon Health Services, Miles of Smiles, CCL Pharma etc.

Film Lab by Impact Dynamics is supported by CoLabs with outreach and media partners including Jang Group, City FM-89, Bramerz, All Pakistan Talent Fund, Mosawi, APWM and Momentum Tech Conf.