435 awarded degrees at Agri varsity’s convocation

PESHAWAR: Some 435 students were awarded degrees at the 12th convocation of Agriculture University Peshawar.

Eighty- one of them were awarded gold medals for their distinctive performance, while 41 got PhD degrees on the occasion. Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan, who is also the pro-vice-chancellor of the university, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was also participated by advisor to chief minister on higher education Khaleequr Rahman, vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Dr Jan Bakht, government officials and a large number of students and their parents. The chief guest announced Rs500 million for the pension endowment fund of the university on behalf of CM Mahmood Khan. The announcement was made in view of the pressing financial problems faced by the university. Vice-Chancellor Dr Jan Bakht thanked the chief minister for the fund. He also presented a report about the performance and functioning of the university. The agriculture minister in his speech lauded the university and its faculty for their contributions in agriculture sector. He said that Pakistan was an agriculture country and most of the people were dependent on it. He said since the inception of the country only Rs 40 billion had been spent in the province on agriculture sector. But this government would spend Rs95 billion on it, he added.