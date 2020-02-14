Justice Shaukat’s case identical to Justice Isa’s

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned until 3rd week of March, the petition filed by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, IHC ex-judge, challenging the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), recommending his removal from his post for misconduct over a speech he delivered at Rawalpindi District Bar Association some two years back.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the petition.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that there were some identical legal points raised in the cases of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui particularly with reference to Article 211 of the Constitution.

Article 211 of the Constitution relates to bar on jurisdiction, which says that the proceedings before the Council, its report to the President and the removal of a judge under clause 6 of Article 209 shall not be called in question in any court.

Rashid A Rizvi, senior lawyer and counsel for Karachi Bar Association also submitted that the full court hearing the petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa is also examining the identical legal points hence it would be appropriate that the apex court may hear the instant case after the decision of the full court in Justice Isa case.

Rashid A Rizvi further informed the court that identical petitions of Karachi Bar Association, Rawalpindi Bar Association as well Islamabad Bar Association have also been filed in the case of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. He said that although the apex court had set aside the objections, raised by the Registrar Office on these petitions, still they are not being numbered as well.

At this court directed its office to place numbers on the petitions, which will be later on heard along with the main petition, filed by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and adjourned further hearing until 3rd week of the March.