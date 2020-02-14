IHC grants Ghani Majeed bail in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday accepted the bail petition of Abdul Ghani Majeed on medical grounds in the fake bank accounts case.

Majeed is one of the prime accused in the money laundering case with former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and his father Omni Group Chairman Anver Majeed.

Accepting Majeed's bail plea, the court directed him to deposit Rs100 million bonds.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran, ruled that Majeed will undergo treatment at an Islamabad hospital and present himself before the court whenever summoned.