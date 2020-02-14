Diplomats visit PU

LAHORE:A 32-member delegation of mid-career diplomats from 24 countries visited Punjab University (PU) and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar here on Thursday.

The delegation was comprised of mid-career diplomats belonging to Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Central Africa, Ethiopia, Iraq, Kirghizstan, Maldives, South Africa, Mali, Mauritania, Maracas, Namibia, Nepal, Palestine, South Sudan, Salmon in Ireland, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Yemen and Zambia.

The diplomats also held a meeting with VC, deans of various faculties, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and other officials were also present on the occasion. Talking to the delegates, Prof Niaz Ahmad said PU was the oldest university of the subcontinent which had produced three Nobel Laureates. He said PU wanted to establish academic relations with the universities of friendly countries and the university was ready to extend full cooperation in this regard. He said since education had no boundaries, ‘we must enhance our academic relations’. He stressed the need to increase the number of exchange programmes of students and teachers.

The VC said PU was focusing on the research which could solve problems being faced by the country and society. He said the number of foreign students was increasing in PU and ‘we waived off fee of the students facing war-like situation in their countries like Palestine, Iraq, etc. He said PU charged minimum fee from foreign students and ‘we provided the best facilities to them’.

The diplomats thanked the VC for waiving off fee, providing the best hostel accommodations and charging minimum fee from their citizens. Later, the delegation visited Punjab University Library and Department of Political Science.