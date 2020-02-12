Train kills youth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A youth was killed after being hit by a train near Cantonment here on Tuesday, police officials said. “The youth was wearing earphones when the Khushal Express hit him. He died on the spot,” said a police official. The youth was identified as Shaheen, a resident of Orakzai tribal district.
NOWSHERA: A youth was killed after being hit by a train near Cantonment here on Tuesday, police officials said. “The youth was wearing earphones when the Khushal Express hit him. He died on the spot,” said a police official. The youth was identified as Shaheen, a resident of Orakzai tribal district.