close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Train kills youth

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

NOWSHERA: A youth was killed after being hit by a train near Cantonment here on Tuesday, police officials said. “The youth was wearing earphones when the Khushal Express hit him. He died on the spot,” said a police official. The youth was identified as Shaheen, a resident of Orakzai tribal district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar