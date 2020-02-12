Sanitary workers call off strike

HARIPUR: The sanitary workers of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Ghazi on Tuesday called off strike and returned to their duties after assurance from authorities concerned about addressing their genuine complaints.

Younas Maseeh, the leader of sanitary workers of TMA Ghazi, said that all the workers had stopped working in the TMA's limits on Monday in protest against the anti-workers attitude of TMA authorities. He said that the TMA had over 20 sanitary workers on its pay role for the last several months but only eight workers had been deputed on garbage collection. “And these eight workers are supposed to carry out cleaning of the houses of all the TMA and administrative officers due to which a good quantity of solid waste remain uncollected from the urban limits,” he added. He said that the workers had time and again informed the TMA authorities about bringing back the 12 sanitary workers who were engaged in different office work while they were drawing salaries from the sanitary head.