Six cops promoted, three transferred

PESHAWAR: The Central Police Office (CPO) on Tuesday notified the promotion of six deputy superintendents of police and transferred three others. According to the notification, Malik Habib Khan was posted DSP Legal of the Capital City Police Office on his promotion to grade-17. Rashid Ahmad was posted DSP Legal Abbottabad and Wisal Ahmad made DSP Legal in Mardan. Altaf Hussain and Mohammad Shabbir were named DSP Technical Special Branch and Mohammad Ismail DSP Headquarters, Karak. Hukam Khan was named DSP Security, Peshawar while Hussain Ghulam directed to report to the CPO.