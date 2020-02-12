Chairman Sindh Text Book Board removed: Sindh govt takes move to avoid explanation call of SHC

KARACHI: Facing the explanation call of Sindh High Court (SHC), Sindh government removed Chairman Sindh Text Book Board Agha Sohail Pathan from his position.

Yousuf Ahmed Shiekh, Director Technical of STB, has been assigned the additional charge of Chairman.

The SHC on March 20, 2018 had directed Sindh government to remove chairman Sindh Text Book Board and post new chairman within 30 days (20 April 2018); on February 6, 2020 seizing with contempt petition for non-compliance of earlier order has directed Secretary Education Sindh to appear in person on March 3 along with written explanation regarding disobedience of its earlier order.

On March 20, 2018 the SHC had directed Secretary Education Sindh to appoint new chairman STB within 30 days (till April 20, 2018) and conducting of forensic audit of expanses made by incumbent Chairman Agha Suhail Pathan. But despite of the clear orders of SHC and lapse of almost two years, neither chairman was removed nor any forensic audit conducted.

Agha Suhail Pathan, an officer of provincial service group, was posted as Chairman Sindh Text Book Board on October 26, 2017 was removed by Sindh government on February 14, 2018 following the alleged complaints of irregularities and financial mismanagement in Board.

Suhail Pathan challenged his removal order in SHC and on March 20, court by disallowing his plea disposed of his petition, directed Sindh government to appoint new chairman within 30 days (till April 20, 2018) and conducting of forensic audit of expanses made by chairman Agha Suhail Pathan but despite the passage of almost two years neither Chairman Pathan was removed nor any forensic audit was conducted yet. Meanwhile Mr. Pathan made further expanses of millions of rupees also.

Senior educationist and leader of ‘Sindh Professor and Lecturers Association’ (SPLA) Professor Muhammad Yaqoob Chandio has approached the SHC through his lawyer Advocate Hyder Imam Rizvi about the non-compliance of earlier order of SHC regarding the removal of Chairman Pathan and posting of new chairman.