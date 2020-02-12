Gold price down Rs150/tola

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased Rs150 on Tuesday as it traded at Rs90,450, compared to Rs90,600 recorded on last the trading day, jewelers said.

According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 10 gram gold decreased Rs129 and it traded at Rs77,546 against last closing of Rs77,675. Moreover, the price of silver remained stable and traded at Rs1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.33, the association said. In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased $2 and traded at $1570 against $1572 previously.