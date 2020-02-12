close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 12, 2020

Gold price down Rs150/tola

Business

 
February 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased Rs150 on Tuesday as it traded at Rs90,450, compared to Rs90,600 recorded on last the trading day, jewelers said.

According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 10 gram gold decreased Rs129 and it traded at Rs77,546 against last closing of Rs77,675. Moreover, the price of silver remained stable and traded at Rs1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.33, the association said. In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased $2 and traded at $1570 against $1572 previously.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business