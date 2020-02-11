Canada’s Taylor hangs on for Pebble Beach Pro-Am triumph

LOS ANGELES, California: Nick Taylor fired a gritty two-under par 70 on Sunday to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as Phil Mickelson faded in his bid for a record sixth title in the US PGA Tour event.

Canada’s Taylor claimed his second tour title more than five years after he won the Sanderson Farms Championship as a rookie in November of 2014. Leading Mickelson by one to start the day, he built his lead to five strokes at the turn only to see it dwindle to two through 14 as players battled in rapidly falling temperatures and gusting winds.

A chip-in birdie at the par-four 15th pushed Taylor’s lead back to three and he added another birdie at the par-three 17th to finish with a 19-under par total of 268. American Kevin Streelman was second after a 68 for 272 as Mickelson — who started the day one shot behind Taylor — settled for a two-over par 74 and solo third on 273.

“That was amazing,” Taylor said. “An up and down day. I believed I could do it because I’ve done it before, but to do it in that fashion, playing with Phil, obviously gives me a lot of confidence going forward. Taylor and Mickelson, playing together in the last group, quickly found themselves dueling as they left the field behind early.