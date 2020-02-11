Ambassador-designate to Maldives visits ICCI

Islamabad :Vice Admiral (r) Ather Mukhar, Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Maldives visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and exchanged views with Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Maldives. Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rehman Khan, Vice President ICCI and others were also present at the occasion.

Vice Admiral (r) Ather Mukhtar said that Maldives was quite better in tourism while many areas of Pakistan including North Region have great potential to promote tourism and added that promoting bilateral cooperation in tourism between Pakistan and Maldives would be his top priority. He said that Pakistan should focus on improving tourism infrastructure and skills development of people to attract more tourists. He said that providing better facilities to local tourists would entice more foreign tourists to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan can export many products to Maldives including rice, fruits & vegetables and pharmaceuticals and urged that business community should accelerate efforts for promoting exports to Maldives.

He assured that Pakistan Embassy in Maldives would extend all possible cooperation in these efforts. Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that tourism industry in Pakistan has great potential to achieve rapid growth and close cooperation with Maldives in this area would be beneficial to Pakistan.