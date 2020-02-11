close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Honoured

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Punjab University College of Pharmacy’s Assistant Professor Dr Abrar Ahmed has been awarded Johan Gadolin Research Award 2019 from Centre of Excellence, Abo Akademi University of Finland. According to a press release, this research scholarship award has provided him a postdoctoral opportunity to visit the Laboratory of Organic Chemistry to pursue the proposed project.

