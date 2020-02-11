tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab University College of Pharmacy’s Assistant Professor Dr Abrar Ahmed has been awarded Johan Gadolin Research Award 2019 from Centre of Excellence, Abo Akademi University of Finland. According to a press release, this research scholarship award has provided him a postdoctoral opportunity to visit the Laboratory of Organic Chemistry to pursue the proposed project.
