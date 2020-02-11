Coronavirus prevention SOPs fully implemented, says minister

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a high level meeting at CM office to review steps taken for coronavirus prevention.

Adviser Health Hanif Khan Patafi, MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Additional Secretary Social Sector CM Office Rafaqat Ali, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, Director News Javed Yunis from DGPR, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, representatives of WHO and other officials attended the meeting.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the steps for coronavirus prevention during the meeting. Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Muhammad Usman Younis and other officials concerned apprised Dr Yasmin Rashid about the steps being taken for coronavirus prevention.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said SOPs issued by the federal government were being fully implemented with regard to coronavirus prevention.

An effective awareness campaign has been initiated to inculcate awareness among the masses with regard to adopting preventive steps from coronavirus across the province, she added. With the grace of Allah Almighty not a single coronavirus case has been reported owing to timely preemptive measures being taken up by the government, the minister said.

Screening is ongoing with regard to coronavirus at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and Sialkot four airports of passengers arriving and departing for China.On the directions of the CM a meeting is being held on daily basis with regard to coronavirus, she said.

KEMU: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday arranged a training workshop at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) for doctors and staff to take care of coronavirus suspect patients.

This training programme was arranged especially for those doctors and staff who were working in special coronavirus ward. In Lahore, more than 200 doctors and staff were trained to take care of the suspected patients of coronavirus.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman said the purpose of the training for doctors and staff was to keep themselves and patients safe during the treatment of coronavirus infected people. He said this training programme would be arranged in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot.

This training programme would play key a role in saving the doctors and staff concerned from being infected with this virus.

