Class nine student sexually assaulted

FAISALABAD: Police on Monday arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing a class nine student. According to the police, accused Aurangzeb was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy at Bahmani Wala. The police recovered a pistol and a mobile phone from the accused. Balochni police have registered a case.

Amid rising incidents of children’s sexual abuse, the National Assembly on Friday had adopted a resolution calling for public hanging of the child abuse convicts with a majority vote amid opposition from PPP.

The resolution was tabled in the lower house of the Parliament by PTI lawmaker and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants hanging punishment for the child abuse convicts. Former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf however opposed the move saying that the country had signed a United Nations (UN) Charter against public hangings and if it was adopted, then the world would not accept it.