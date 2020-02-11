National Junior Tennis concludes: Faizan, Bilal, Husnain, Haniya bag double crowns

LAHORE: Double delight for Faizan Fayyaz, Bilal Asim (Sicas), Hussnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) and Haniya Minhas as they won double crowns in their respective categories in the Alam Al Khyal Junior National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020, which concluded here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-i-Jinnah on Monday.

Alam Al Khayal Foundation President Mrs Nudra Abdul Majeed Mian graced the finals as chief guest and she, along with PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, distributed prizes and shields among the position holders. Rashid Malik also presented a souvenir to the chief guest and lauded the Alam Al Khyal Foundation’s services for the promotion of tennis in the country.

The chief guest, Mrs Nudra Abdul Majeed Mian, lauded the sincere efforts and passion of Rashid Malik for tennis.

In boys U-18 final, Faizan Fayyaz beat Nalain Abbas 7-5, 6-4 to lift the title while in boys U-18 doubles final, Faizan, partnering with Nalain Abbas, outpaced the pair of Zain Ul Abideen/Ifham Rana 6-2, 6-2 to claimed his second title. Bilal Asim of SICAS first overwhelmed Haider Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-0 to grab the boys U-14 title and then in boys U-14 doubles final, Bilal, partnering with Ahmad Nael, outperformed the pair of Haider Ali Rizwan/Shazaib Zahid 4-1, 4-2 to clinch his second title.

The boys U-12 final proved to be one of the best matches of the concluding day as both the players gave each other tough time and fought for each and every point and in the end, Hussnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) prevailed over Ahtesham Humayun and won the final 4-6, 7-6, 10-8 and grabbed the title. He won his second title in the boys/girls U-12 doubles final, where he, partnering with Ahtesham Humayun, defeated the spirited pair of Ameer Mazari/Abu Bakar Talha 5-4.

In girls U-12 final, emerging talent and future tennis star Haniya Minhas played tremendous tennis against Soha Ali and outlast her with a score of 4-1, 4-0. Haniya claimed her second crown in boys/girls U-10 category, where she played flawless tennis against Hamza Ali Rizwan and outclassed him 4-0, 4-0. Haniya has been excelling in her respective categories and winning the titles one after another through her hard work and passion for the game, and she has been dubbed as future tennis star by many tennis greats, who foresee a bright future ahead for young Haniya.

In girls U-18 final, Shimza Durab played well against Zahra Suleman and comfortably won the title by routing her opponent with a margin of 6-2, 6-1. The girls U-14 title was lifted by spirited Labika Durab, who was in sublime form and played tremendous tennis against Soha Ali and won the final 4-0, 4-1.