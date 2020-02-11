close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
February 11, 2020

KMBL inks agreement with SAP

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has signed an agreement to acquire Audit Management System by SAP, world’s leading blue chip information technology company, a statement said on Monday.

“This acquisition aims to boost the quality and effectiveness of audit process at KMBL,” the bank said in a statement. The bank said SAP’s Audit Management System solution was capable of handling complete audit process/lifecycle -data collection, risk assessment, audit planning, execution, reporting, and follow-up. It said the system was also able to support all types of audit i.e. operational audit, IT audit, and management audit which will assist KMBL in elevating the overall audit impact with technology based insight into business risks.

Ghalib Nishtar, KMBL CEO, said, “The bank is steadily taking initiatives towards becoming digital and acquiring Audit Management System by SAP is a step in that direction”. “I believe this will streamline the process of passing an audit and surely increase business operations efficiency and customer satisfaction at KMBL,” Nishtar added.

