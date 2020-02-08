Ameer Muqaam terms PTI govt most corrupt

DUBAI: The current government has left behind all the records of corruption and mismanagement. It has nothing in its basket except false cases against our party. I am not among the scared ones; I have faced death seven times but stayed firmly with Pashtuns.

These views were expressed by the President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former federal minister Engr Ameer Muqaam at a function organised in his honour by Gujrat Youth Forum here.

According to a press release a large number of Pashtuns participated in the event and turned it into a huge gathering.

During his address Ameer Muqaam said that he always stood with his people in the hard times like earthquakes and floods. He was attacked seven times in which more than fifty people were martyred but he didn't step back from serving the nation rather, he intensified the struggle and ensured roads and power supply to the mountainous areas. He said for the first time he presented problems of the province in detail in front of rulers sitting in Islamabad. Due to which he carried out development work not only in Shangla but all over the province without any political discrimination.

He criticised policies of the present government and said that the people are tired of hearing the pretense of accountability that they have made so many cases so far none of which has proved and everyone is coming out on bail from courts which shows that all cases were false. They are also conspiring against my family to implicate in false cases but I am standing strong because today the people are with me and they have seen the outcomes of "Tabdeeli".

It is the only government in the history of Pakistan that has taken hundred percent U-turn on all the promises made before the elections. He said the overseas Pakistanis who were the biggest supporters of present government have now seen the true face of "Tabdeeli". The "Tabdeeli Sarkar" has forgotten its manifesto after coming in power.

The poor masses have been burdened with high taxes. But sadly, the government doesn't even worry about it, while it is busy in making false cases against the opposition and especially our party but the day is not far when the masses will hold them accountable through their votes, he said.