Sun Feb 09, 2020
February 8, 2020

Heroin seized

Peshawar

 
February 8, 2020

The Excise and Narcotics Control Department recovered two kilograms of heroin during an action near the Motorway and arrested an alleged smuggler, officials said on Friday. The in-charge of Excise mobile squad, Meraj Khan, said a car was stopped near the motorway and two kilograms of heroin recovered from it. He said it was being smuggled to Punjab. The alleged smuggler Janab Gul was arrested and a case lodged against him.

