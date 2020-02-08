Heroin seized

The Excise and Narcotics Control Department recovered two kilograms of heroin during an action near the Motorway and arrested an alleged smuggler, officials said on Friday. The in-charge of Excise mobile squad, Meraj Khan, said a car was stopped near the motorway and two kilograms of heroin recovered from it. He said it was being smuggled to Punjab. The alleged smuggler Janab Gul was arrested and a case lodged against him.