211 arrested in crackdown

LAHORE:Model Town division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 211 criminals and illegal arms and drugs.

Police seized 14 pistols, one rifle, more than 11.7kg charas, 15gram heroin and 308 litre liquor. Model Town division police busted four gangs and arrested their seven members along with recoveries worth more than Rs 450,000 from them. Police also seized thousands of rupees from 21 alleged gamblers.

Moreover, 57 proclaimed offenders and court absconders of A and B categories were also arrested. Sixty-two persons were held for violating the laws on wheelie, kite flying, firing, loudspeaker use, price control and tenants.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 871 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.