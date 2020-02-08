close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 8, 2020

Rescue 1122

National

 
February 8, 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 871 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Five people died and 1,022 suffered injuries in the road accidents. As many 596 badly injured victims were removed to different hospitals while 426 with minor injuries were given first aid.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus