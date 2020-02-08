tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 871 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Five people died and 1,022 suffered injuries in the road accidents. As many 596 badly injured victims were removed to different hospitals while 426 with minor injuries were given first aid.
