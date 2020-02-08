Delay in recruitment of special persons irks Punjab minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart called a meeting of administrative secretaries on February 11, expressing severe indignation at the slow pace of recruitment of the visually-impaired persons.

He was chairing a review meeting on the progress of the recruitment of 645 visually-impaired daily wagers working in 17 departments of the Punjab government at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The officers of the departments concerned and representatives of the concerned daily wagers also attended the meeting. A few months ago, 645 visually-impaired employees working on daily wages went on strike, while Chief Minister Usman Bazdar formed a committee headed by the law minister to convert their services to the contract employment.

The committee has already instructed the departments in several meetings but the recruitment of more than 300 visually-impaired people was not made. He directed that the remaining recruitment should be completed within 15 days.

Earlier, he was briefed that the departments of irrigation, housing, Zakat, local government, and environment have not carried out any recruitment as yet. He praised the departments of labour, industry, special education, S&GAD and public prosecution for completing the recruitment process.