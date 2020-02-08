Despondent pensioners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A few months back an increase of Rs2000 in EOBI pensions was announced by the federal government. However, the poor pensioners are still waiting to get their increase, which has yet to be issued.
It is rumoured that the government has taken yet another one of its notorious ‘U-turns’. Would any of the concerned authorities like to reveal the truth of the matter?
Agha Abbas
Lahore
