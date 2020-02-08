close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
February 8, 2020

Despondent pensioners

Newspost

 
A few months back an increase of Rs2000 in EOBI pensions was announced by the federal government. However, the poor pensioners are still waiting to get their increase, which has yet to be issued.

It is rumoured that the government has taken yet another one of its notorious ‘U-turns’. Would any of the concerned authorities like to reveal the truth of the matter?

Agha Abbas

Lahore

