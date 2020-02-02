CM opens University Sports League

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the University Sports League & Athletics Championship in Punjab Football Stadium on Saturday. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayoun, MPA Mussarrat Jamshed Cheema, Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed, Higher Education Secretary Sajid Zafar, Pakistan Cricket Team Head Coach Misba-Ul-Haq, National Hockey Team Head Coach Kh. Junaid, players of cricket, hockey and other sports were also present.

The players participated in University Sports League & Athletics Championship march-past.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that the start of such sports events in Punjab was a good omen as it would greatly help promote sports activities alongside teaching and learning process in the educational institutes of the province. He said sports and sportspersons became the recognition of the country and nation in the world. Pakistan is also known in the world because of Imran Khan, the CM said. He said, “Providing opportunities for sports alongside education is among our top priorities. Sports are part of our history and tradition. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah appreciated and patronised the players in Muhammadan Sports competition in Mumbai.” Usman Buzdar said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that sports were necessary for the learning discipline. The CM said that students of 59 private and public universities would participate in University Sports League. Thousands of sports competitions will be held in the sports league which would be participated by 381 teams and 4,065 students.

Fifty-one trophies, cash prizes of Rs20million and stipends will be distributed among the winning players. University Sports League & Athletic Championship will continue till April 15.

The students who would display outstanding performance in the University Sports League & Athletics Championship will be sent abroad for coaching and sports events. Foreign coaches are being hired for providing best coaching and training to the players.

The CM said that youths should actively participate in sports and Punjab government will provide all possible resources to them in this regard.

He appreciated the authorities of Higher Education Department and Sports Department for organising the championship.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayoun said, “Today is the important day in the history of sports of Pakistan.” He said the chief minister extended full support for holding University Sports League.

Higher Education Provincial Secretary Sajid Zafar said the sports league of collages would be organised after the University Sports League.

The ceremony was also addressed by Dr Nayaz Ahmed, Misba-Ul-Haq, Kh. Junaid and Saeed Ajmal.

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a comprehensive manner.

He said that public gatherings of Kashmir Solidarity Day would be organised at the divisional headquarters, districts and tehsils of the province. Rallies would be organised in every city for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris. Speech and essay writing competition would be held in educational institutions in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The chief minister appealed to the people to participate in the public gatherings of Kashmir Solidarity Day. He asked the people to come out in rallies with the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. A clear message will be given to Modi Sarkar and the rest of the world that Kashmir will always be a part of Pakistan, Usman Buzdar said.

He said nation would express solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren on February 5 against the Indian brutalities. He said, “We want to give the message to our Kashmiris brethren that they are not alone in their struggle of independence. On Kashmir Solidarity Day, we will raise voice with our Kashmiris brethren against Indian barbarism.”

He said India cannot hold its possession for a long on Occupied Kashmir. India has murdered the democratic norms in Occupied Kashmir. He said the ideology of Modi is Hitlerism that will destroy India.

polio cases: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item about emergence of two polio cases in DG Khan and expressed displeasure over the performance of the administration and the departments concerned.

He also sought a report from the Health Department and administration in this regard. He said that resurgence of polio cases in DG Khan was worrisome matter. He directed the officers concerned to speed up the coordinated efforts to curb polio and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He said, “Protecting the future of our nation from polio is our collective responsibility.”

Strong liaison between the departments and organisations concerned is utmost necessary to give results and they have to work wholeheartedly for safeguarding children from polio, the CM said.