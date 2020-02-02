Civilian hurt in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Satwal Sector on Saturday and deliberately targeted civilian population.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, due to indiscriminate firing, a 45 year old resident of village Madarpur sustained serious injuries. The injured was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.