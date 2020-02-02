Arab League rejects Trump’s Mideast plan

CAIRO: The Arab League on Saturday rejected US President Donald Trump’s controversial Middle East plan, saying it did not meet the “minimum rights” of the Palestinians. The pan-Arab bloc convened in Cairo days after the US unveiled its plan which is seen as favouring Israel.

The meeting brought together Arab senior officials including Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and the United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs.

In a statement released afterwards, the League said it “rejects the US-Israeli ‘deal of the century’ considering that it does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people.” Arab states also vowed “not to ... cooperate with the US administration to implement this plan.”