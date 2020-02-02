Minister reviews preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai chaired a meeting at his office on Saturday to review the preparations for marking the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, Secretary Information Syed Imtiaz Hussain shah, Secretary Administration Zahir Shah, Additional Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Muhammad Fakhr Alam, Director General Information Imdadullah and representatives of the elementary & secondary education, sports and culture departments. The minister said Pakistan would always raise an effective voice for the rights of Kashmiris. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively presenting the Kashmir case internationally and Pakistan strongly condemns the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley. Shaukat Yousafzai said Pakistan would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris on every forum and raise a strong voice against Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.