Man killed in Waziristan car bombing

BANNU: A man was killed in a blast inside a car at a filling station near the degree college in Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan on Saturday, sources said.

The sources said that the driver of the car identified as Delawar sustained severe burn injuries in the blast and died of his wounds.

Later, the police and the security forces officials arrived on the spot.

The sources said that the blast apparently took place inside the car.

The police said it seemed the explosives had been placed inside the car.