Outgoing Hazara DIG praised for performance

ABBOTTABAD: Speakers at a function praised outgoing Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Range, Mazharul Haq Kakakhel, for performing his duties well during his short stay in the division.

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, who was among those who addressed the ceremony, expressed concern over the sudden transfer of the official. He said the government should take, at least, the elected representatives of the area on board on important issues. He said the officers of repute should be allowed to complete tenure if they are performing well. Mazharul Haq has been asked to report to the Central Police Office in Peshawar after serving in Abbottabad for four months. He has been transferred despite his steps for the welfare of the police force and actions against mafias.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani accompanied by Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi, MNAs Ali Khan Jadoon, Uzma Riaz Jadoon and Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz Parliamentary Leader in KP Assembly Aurangzeb Nalotha called for reviewing the decision of the provincial police chief who had transferred the official.

According to them, the DIG Hazara in the shortest span of four months had taken a number of bold steps against the mafias, especially the land mafia, timber mafia, mineral mafia, drug mafia and had introduced a number of welfare projects for the police force. Earlier, Hazara Commissioner Zaheerul Islam praised the outgoing DIG for his efforts for maintaining law and order in the division and a number of achievements in different fields. He declared him one of the best police officers in the KP. The outgoing DIG in his remarks thanked the people and said posting and transfer are the basic needs of the service. He said he will serve with the best capabilities wherever he was posted. Different organizations and divisional administration presented gifts and shields to the official.