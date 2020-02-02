close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
AFP
February 2, 2020

Nigeria says to ‘work with US’ on visa curbs

World

ABUJA: Nigeria said on Saturday it would cooperate with Washington on visa restrictions slapped by the United States on its citizens and those from five other countries.

US President Donald Trump on Friday imposed immigration restrictions on citizens of Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, as well as Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and Tanzania.

"Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies, especially on matters of global security," presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said.

"Accordingly, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee, to be chaired by the Honourable Minister of Interior, to study and address the updated US requirements," he said. "The committee will work with the US government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented," he said.

Unlike the travel ban Trump unveiled in January 2017, which barred citizens of certain Muslim-majority countries from entering US territory, the latest directive, which takes effect February 22, is less sweeping.

