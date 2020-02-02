Kasintseva claims Grand Slam first for tiny Andorra

MELBOURNE: Fourteen-year-old Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva became the first Andorran to capture a title at a Grand Slam when she won the Australian Open girls’ tournament on Saturday.

Jimenez Kasintseva, who was the youngest player in the draw and was making her Grand Slam debut, beat 17-year-old Pole Weronika Baszak 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in 2hrs 4mins.

“It was a very tough tournament, I actually didn’t think that I would win,” said Jimenez Kasintseva.