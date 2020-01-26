close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
January 26, 2020

MoU signed for prevention of violence against women

National

A
APP
January 26, 2020

LAHORE: Director General OXFAM called on Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima Chader, in her office and reviewed measures regarding prevention of violence against women.

During the meeting, an MoU was signed regarding the prevention of violence against women. Punjab Women Protection Authority and OXFAM will mutually take preventing measures for coping with violence against women.

The male staff of women based institutes/organizations will be trained that how they can provide legal and moral help to the afflicted women besides arranging sessions for increasing the capabilities and abilities of these employees. Kaneez Fatima said all out measures were being taken for safeguarding the rights of women.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan