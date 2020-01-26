close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
January 26, 2020

Unprovoked Indian shelling across LoC injures woman

January 26, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A woman was injured when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Indian border forces deliberately targeted the civilian population at the Chirikot Sector, said a statement from the ISPR. "A 21-year-old woman resident of village Serian sustained serious injuries and was evacuated to nearby medical facility," read a statement from the ISPR.

The two nuclear-armed nations have been at daggers drawn over the past couple of months after India revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution that recognised occupied Kashmir as a special territory.

Pakistan reacted sharply to the development, suspending diplomatic ties and trade relations with India. PM Imran has warned the international community in the past couple of months of India’s plans to divert attention from its internal turmoil to conduct a false flag operation.

The prime minister has warned India that if it attacks Pakistan in Azad Kashmir, the country’s armed forces will respond in a befitting manner and “teach India a lesson”.

