Constitution no divine scripture: PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar says the Constitution of Pakistan is not a divine scripture but a document, adding that it is impossible to chain the freedom of expression.

He expressed these views during a dialogue on the future of parliament, constitution and democracy held here the previous day.

Shahzad said continuity of democracy was important. He said there was a lot of talk about dialogue on the 18th Amendment but if the government could not get a bill sail through Parliament, then how would it get an amendment to the Constitution approved [by Parliament].

He said civil services in Pakistan were declining and therefore there was a need to improve the capability and capacity of state institutions. The adviser said complex problems needed political dialogue for their solution adding that the best dialogue started outside Parliament that also carried the voice of the people. He said freedom of expression was every citizen’s right and it was impossible to chain it.