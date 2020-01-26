Session on interfaith harmony

LAHORE: A comprehensive consultative session on how to promote interfaith harmony in Punjab, make it safe from hate and violence and give space to followers of different religions living here was held at Ministers' Block here.

Muslim leaders from different schools of thought, leaders from the communities of Christian, Hindu and Sikh fait, youth representatives, academics, journalists and others attended the session. Barrister Saeed Nasir, Director, Treaty Implementation Cell, Ministry of Human Rights, Punjab, chaired the session. The consultation was organised by the ministry in collaboration with Youth Development Foundation (YDF) - an organisation working for peace and youth empowerment. The consultation was organised to seek and compile suggestions for incorporation into the proposed interfaith policy for Punjab province.

Shahid Rehmat, executive director, YDF, said it was a great development that religious leaders from different faiths had decided to find solution to the conflicts and violence caused due to intolerance and discrimination on the basis of religion. He shared their would be 12 consultation meetings with different stakeholders like lawyers, academics, journalists, religious leaders, etc, after which suggestions collected from them would be considered for inclusion in the Punjab interfaith policy. Barrister Saeed Nasir said interfaith harmony was a burning agenda at the national and international level. He said, “We should move forward from the concept of mutual tolerance and awareness to achieve interfaith harmony.”

Dr Allama Raghib Naeemi, principal, Jamia Naeemia, Lahore, suggested revisiting the curriculum and discourage all forms of hatred in books. He recommended the ministry take the education ministry on board as well to have an inclusive policy. Christian scholar and a representative of Church of Pakistan Father Qaiser Feroze said, “We as a society must understand that interfaith means paying respect to others’ values, norms, religions, and traditions.”