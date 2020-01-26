Muzammil, Aqeel in final

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Mu­r­taza will take on Aqeel Khan in the final following their easy wins in the semi-finals of the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships at the PTF/DA Complex on Saturday.

In the women’s singles final, Sarah Mahboob emerged worthy champion beating Sara Mansoor in a hard fought three-set match 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-2.

Following her win against Ushana Suhail in the semi-final, Sarah Mahboob was firm favourite to take the title and she did not disappoint, fighting well in the decisive set to wrest the honours. She was unlucky to have lost the second on the extended tie break. However, Sarah Mahboob fought well to take the third and decisive with ease. Her timey forehand winners backed by attacking game on the net helped her stay ahead of Sara Mansoor. There was no stopping Sarah Mahboob in the third which she was seen playing her best tennis.

In the men’s singles semi-final, Muzammil’s powerful serve and baseline game had no answer from Ahmad Chaudhry as he raced to 6-1, 6-4 win. Muzammil’s victory was rather easy as Ahmad was short of answer to some aggressive display of tennis from his opponent.

Ageing Aqeel on the other hand was also in brilliant touch hardly leaving anything for his opponent Heera Ashiq during his straight sets 6-4, 6-4 win in the other semi-final.

One break in each of the set was enough for Aqeel to check into the final. Aqeel’s usual consistent game was at his best as he played powerful forehand and backhand shots with utmost ease.

The final is set for today (Sunday).

Results: Men’s singles semi-finals: Muzammil Murtaza bt Ahmed Chaudhry 6-1, 6-4; Aqeel Khan bt Heera Ashiq 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s singles final: Sarah Mahboob bt Sara Mansoor 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-2.

Boys’ 18 and under singles semi-finals: Mohammad Shoaib bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-2, 6-3; Zalan Khan bt Hasheesh Kumar 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Boys’ 14 and under singles semi-finals: Bilal Asim bt Hussnain Ali Rizwan 5-3, 4-0; Ahmed Nael bt Haider Ali Rizwan 4-2, 4-2.

Boys’ 14 and under doubles semi-finals: Mohammad Huzaifa Khan & Hamid Israr bt Asad Zaman & Hamza Asim 4-1, 4-1; Haider Ali Rizwan & Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Ahmed Nael & Bilal Asim 3-5, 4-2 (10-5).

Boys & girls under-12 singles semi-finals: Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Haniya Minhas 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Roman bt Ahtesham Hamyun 4-1, 4-1.

Boys & girls under-10 singles semi-finals: Haniya Minhas bt Raziq Sultan 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Hassan Usmani 4-1, 4-1.