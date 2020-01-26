Gold prices rise Rs700/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices increased Rs700/tola in the local market on Saturday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices rose to Rs91,000/tola. Similarly, gold rate of 10 grams moved up Rs600 to Rs78,018. In the international market, bullion rates rose $13 to $1,572/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Gold prices increased Rs700/tola in the local market on Saturday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices rose to Rs91,000/tola. Similarly, gold rate of 10 grams moved up Rs600 to Rs78,018. In the international market, bullion rates rose $13 to $1,572/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.