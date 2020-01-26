close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

Gold prices rise Rs700/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices increased Rs700/tola in the local market on Saturday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices rose to Rs91,000/tola. Similarly, gold rate of 10 grams moved up Rs600 to Rs78,018. In the international market, bullion rates rose $13 to $1,572/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

