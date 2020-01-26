Zidane defends Bale after latest injury setback

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane defended Gareth Bale on Saturday after the Welshman picking up another injury and also said Eden Hazard is close to a return.

Bale will miss Madrid’s La Liga game against Real Valladolid on Sunday after he sprained his ankle during Madrid’s Copa del Rey win over Unionistas de Salamanca on Wednesday. Bale had opened the scoring in a 3-1 victory.

It is his third injury this season. Bale spent just over a month out before Christmas with calf and thigh problems. He missed Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia through illness earlier this month and the game against Unionistas was his first match back.

“When he is available, which is the most important thing, he is fine,” Zidane said in a press conference on Saturday. “The pity is that the other day he hurt his ankle and he is now unavailable.

“He is as unhappy about it as anyone, he would like to be with us, to train and play, but it’s a small thing. I hope to see him back with us on Monday.”

Bale’s relationship with Zidane has been tense in the past and he came close to leaving Real Madrid last summer. The 30-year-old is not expected to be sold mid-season but a departure could suit everyone in the summer.

Asked if he was tired of defending Bale, Zidane said: “The other day he scored. I will always defend my players. They are my players, they train every day, they fight for each other.”