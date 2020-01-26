‘69 fruit parks being established at FDA City Housing Scheme’

FAISALABAD: Under the Clean and Green Programme, as many as 69 fruit parks are being established at the FDA City Housing Scheme on more than 1,000 kanal land.

In this connection, a tree plantation campaign was inaugurated at the FDA City Housing Scheme arranged by Faisalabad Development Authority here on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CPO Sohail Ch, FDA Director General Sohail Khawaja, parliamentarians and others were also present. More than 1,000 plants of citrus fruit were planted at 25 kanal land of a park.

Expressing his views, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali appreciated the unique idea of the FDA DG regarding establishment of fruit parks at big housing colonies and said that this step would be helpful for transforming the environment into lush green besides would provide different kinds of fruit. He lauded the efforts of FDA for arranging tree plantation which was remarkable step to achieving the targets of Clean and Green Pakistan programme. He said that the programme was aimed at to protect and care for environment by engaging the community in leading an environmentally conscious lifestyle. He emphasised upon associating the community specially students and NGOs with the tree plantation campaign and said effective awareness campaign be continued to sensitise the public for planting tree at their surroundings to fight against the pollution.

He informed that district administration was following multi dimensional measures to make the Clean and Green Programme a success and said that urban forests were also being established at the different sites of the city areas to give the pleasant look of environment. He revealed that more than 300 acres land had been identified for growing the urban forests besides planting maximum trees at the available sites in the district.

CPO Sohail Ch said that tree plantation was very much imperative to combat against the environmental hazards. He said that the environmental pollution, unhygienic practices and inappropriate arrangements for disposal of water, lack of cleanliness and poor sanitation were the major problems which were affecting the health of the citizens and planting of trees indispensable compulsions to avoid environmental pollution. He lauded the initiatives of FDA for establishing fruit parks. FDA DG Sohail Khawaja briefed the participants about the tree plantation campaign and informed that more than 100,000 trees would be planted at FDA City and other housing schemes. He informed that urban forests had also been established at 12 acres land at FDA City and more than 10,000 indigenous plants had been planted at this site. He said that three fruit parks had been developed by planting the trees of different fruits.