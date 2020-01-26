Police conduct mock exercise

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police conducted a mock exercise to tackle with a ‘terrorist attack’ on a local temple here on Saturday.

The police conducted the mock exercise to be able to respond to any armed attack on the place of worship of the local Hindu community. The jawans of police and Elite force, officials of Special Branch and the bomb disposal unit participated in the exercise at Mohallah Jogianwala in the middle of city, where the temple was situated. It was surrounded by the operational forces led and supervised by Deputy Superintendent of Police Yousaf Khan and the local SHOs.

The mock terrorists attacked the temple with latest weapons and took the worshippers hostage. The officials taking part in the exercise tackled the situation effective. During the exercise, the officials successfully acted according to operational strategies. They surrounded the temple and its adjacent buildings to ensure their security. The hostages were freed and temple was secured. District Police Officer Hafiz Khalid Mahmood said the mock exercise was conducted to prepare masses for any untoward situation with effective strategies besides enhancing the professional capacity of police in tackling the terrorist attack.