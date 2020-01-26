Two men die mysteriously

LANDIKOTAL: Two persons, who had gone missing in Jamrud area a few days ago, found dead in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district, sources said on Saturday.

They said that Walayat Shah Afridi, who had gone missing for several days, was found dead in Ali Masjid area. The sources said that marks of burn injuries were seen on his body as he was tortured before being murdered. Walayat Shah was a local elder and head of his tribe. No individual has claimed responsibility for the killing. Another person identified as Alif Khan Afridi was found lying unconscious in Ghundi area of Jamrud tehsil. He had also gone missing a few days ago. He was taken to hospital where he could not survived.

Hospital sources said that the slain person was poisoned that caused his death. Meanwhile, the people in Jamrud tehsil have expressed anger and anguish over the killing of two men and demanded the government to probe the incidents and bring the culprits to justice. The killing of two men has also panicked the area.