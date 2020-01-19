Change in Punjab may come about next week

LAHORE: Discussions in the circles of powers-that-be have started making rounds with more intensity that the Punjab government would be changed in near future. Sources claim that the process for a change may begin the next week. However, an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which has experience of running both the prime minister’s and chief minister’s offices, has repeatedly said it will not play any role in toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan government in Centre. It seems quite authentic as no move on the part of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has so far been witnessed which can topple the PTI government in Centre. It’s believed he would not backtrack on his promise of becoming part of any anti-Imran government move as his party has no plans to part ways with the coalition government in Centre.

However, sources confirmed that the Chaudhry of Gujrat has finalized all arrangements to become chief minister of Punjab in the coming days. Any moment, a vote of no-confidence could be moved in the Punjab Assembly, added the sources. Not only the opposition parties but also several members of the PTI are opposed to Sardar Usman Buzdar continuing as the Punjab chief minister. After issuance of a statement by Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the demand for removal of Buzdar has also picked momentum.

According to sources, Buzdar is still in the process of learning the ways of running a government successfully, but situation has worsened in the province. Now people of the province as well as elected members are looking towards Pervaiz Elahi to come forward and rid the province of Usman Buzdar, added the sources.

The opposition parties in the Punjab Assembly need only 12 votes. If Ch Pervaiz Elahi gets ready to join hands with the opposition parties, the gap would be filled with 10 MPAs of his party, one vote of Jugnu Mohsin, who’s wife of journalist Najam Sethi, and the other of Qasim Abbas, an MPA from Multan. In reward, Pervaiz Elahi would get chief ministership of Punjab, and for a government with simple majority. Currently, in the house of 368 members, the ruling alliance has 195 members and the opposition parties 173 votes.

PTI said that all these things would disappear in thin air as the party would not only complete five years in office in Centre and Punjab but it would also form governments after next elections.