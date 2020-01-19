Govt urged to facilitate business community

PESHAWAR: Build Pakistan Movement Chairman Muazzam Butt on Saturday urged the government to facilitate the business community.

Speaking at a gathering at Sabzi Mandi, he said that the high-ups of the police, Federal Investigation Agency and Revenue Department had been taken on board to check illegal trading activities.

He said the provincial exchequer was suffering revenue loss due to lack of implementation of laws on the fruit and vegetables being transported from Afghanistan.

He said the traders and business community interested in regularising their businesses should be assisted.