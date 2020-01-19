International accreditation

LAHORE : University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Business and Economics (SBE) has been granted with the best accreditation among private universities by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), USA for its MS - Strategic Human Resource Management (SHRM) program. UMT is the 1st university in the private sector to receive this International accreditation. This accreditation is for all Batches inducted during five years 2020-2024. It is the full-fledge comprehensive accreditation granted to any MS - Strategic Human Resource Management program by SHRM (USA) in Pakistan. The program of MS - (SHRM) program was launched in 2013 duly endorsed by Higher Education Commission Pakistan. SHRM has acknowledged around 400 programs across the globe and UMT is one of them. Some of the well-reputed universities acknowledged by SHRM for their MS programs include Glasgow University (UK), The Pennsylvania State University (USA), University of Colorado (USA) and many more.

Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is also well supported by AACSB International to bring a similar level of commonality to HR degree programs that is required by AACSB accredited Business Schools. President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad congratulated School of Business & Economics (SBE) and appreciated the efforts of its dean Dr. Naveed Yazdani and his team for achieving this milestone. This milestone will bring new dimensions to our MS-SHRM program and our graduates will earn a cutting edge in competitive market, he added. Further, the UMT President expressed his desire to initiate the admissions in (MS - Strategic Human Resource Management program at UMT sub campus Sialkot for Fall 2020, which is legally affiliated with HEC Pakistan and also have formal approval of the patron.