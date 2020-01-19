Security for Bangladeshi cricket team reviewed

LAHORE : A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order in the wake of visit of Bangladeshi cricket team to Lahore and Rawalpindi was convened by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat here on Saturday.

Among others, the meeting was also attended Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Lahore Division Commissioner Saif Anjum and representatives of Pakistan Cricket Board.

The meeting reviewed the security plan. The law enforcement agencies briefed the meeting on the proposed security plan. The Rawalpindi Commissioner and city police officer briefed the meeting through video link.

The meeting was informed that there would be strict security around the residence and route of guest cricket team, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and cricket stadium in Rawalpindi. In Lahore, it was decided to deploy more than 10,000 police personnel, 19 officials of Quick Response Force, Army commandos and Rangers. An army battalion and Rangers wing, more than 4,000 police personnel would perform security duty in Rawalpindi.

Along with the CCTV cameras, there will be thorough checking of the stadium's internal and external routes.

Raja Bashart directed that all arrangements should be made timely to provide foolproof security to the guest team and that traffic problems should be minimised for the general public in the proposed security plan.

He said that security costs should be reduced compared to the past while all the facilities should be provided to the people for cricket matches according to the directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The law minister urged the Rawalpindi police to work with the Islamabad police to resolve the flaws presently pointed out in the security plan.

suspended: A former sub-divisional officer of Public Health Engineering Department Layyah has been suspended for failing to make even a single field visit to development schemes of sub-division Layyah during October, November and December 2019.

Muhammad Rashid is posted in Gujranwala now. Meanwhile, warning letters have also been issued to sub-divisional officers of Jaranwala, Chiniot, Bhawana, Multan, Chichawatni, Arifwala, Bahawalpur, Minchanabad, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Jampur and Kehror Laal Esan sub-divisions for not making any site inspection visits in December 2019.

PTI has only added to public problems: Brabri Party Pakistan (BPP) Chairman Jawad Ahmad has said that political interest in the country is based only on the acquisition of development funds.

Before the elections, the PTI government had promised people realisation of big dreams of a new Pakistan and change, but the economic situation is even worse now and the only change that has occurred is inflation, basic rights exploitation and unemployment.

Everyone is in a shock after hearing about the tsunami of the flour price, he added.

He expressed the views during a corner meeting at PIA Society, organized by the party coordinator of PP-168.

He added that the combination of the feudal system and bureaucracy had deprived people of their basic rights.

The way Imran Khan and his allies operate in the context of deliverance, they cannot even efficiently run a shop, he claimed. He asserted that unless the middle class, working class and other classes were represented in politics, problems of the common man could not be solved.