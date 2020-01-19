Three lady drug traffickers held

KOHAT: The police arrested three lady drug-traffickers and seized 18 kilogram of hashish from them in separate actions at the Muslimabad police checkpost on Saturday, police said. They said that acting on a tip-off, the police stopped a Karachi-bound bus and arrested a woman identified as Khayal Bibi for carrying a bag containing 5.650 kilogram hashish. A passenger coach heading to Tank from Peshawar was also stopped and held a woman identified as Samina Bibi after 5.5 kilogram hashish were recovered from her possession. In another action, the police stopped a coach heading to Tank wherein a woman identified as Rusmeen Jana had 5.5 kilogram hashish in her luggage.