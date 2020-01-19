Gold prices rise Rs200/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices increased Rs200/tola in the local market on Saturday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices rose to Rs89,500/tola. Similarly, gold rates of 10 grams moved up Rs172 to Rs76,732.
In the international market, bullion rates rose $1 to $1,557/ounce. Prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market, jewellers claimed.
