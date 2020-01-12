Disparity between have and have-nots should be addressed: CJ

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, on Saturday observed that it has been noted with great concern that people were not getting real benefits of laws in health and education sectors and opportunities of dignified living are not being provided to the people which was not only grave injustice but effecting the very fabric of the society.

Addressing annual function of district bar association Hyderabad, CJP said that Constitution has mechanism provided in it whereby the life of each individual citizen of Pakistan could be elevated from abject despondency to a cherished happiness, well-being and prosperity. He said it is only the unwillingness of the functionaries which has becomes a stumbling block in the achievement of goals, provided in the constitution. He said that law of the country which is the constitution and other laws framed under it ensure delivery of equal rights and opportunities to all citizens for education, health, prosperity and well-being. He called upon all those who matters in the country to ensure that people are delivered what they are entitled to under the law and disparity between have and have nots should immediately be addressed. The CJP said that administration has to take serious notice over such lacking and ensure that all basic and fundamental rights and opportunities are given due effect so that cherished goals provided in the constitution are achieved.

He said that the founder of the country Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah has laid down many of the principles of governance in his speeches after the independence of the country for its glory. He said that however all such good things have been forgotten and put on shelves and added that the Quaid-e-Azam's principles of governance are to be taken out from shelves and must be taught at every level and inculcated in the people.

Justice Gulzar said that country has a great potential not only in its manpower but also in natural resources and by mixing the two the country can achieve and become a most prosperous country in the region but as is always the case the administration does neither has the capacity or will to harness both nor cares to evolve plans for achieving these objects. Justice Gulzar said that it is fundamental right of every citizen of the country to be dealt with in accordance with the law and law does provide equal sharing of the resources to each according to his ability and according to his work.

The CJP assured that courts in the country shall always ensure dispensation of justice in accordance with the law and give the people their legal rights. He said that bench and bar have been assigned such an onerous duty and both with their mutual efforts will ensure deliverance to the people. He said that such holy alliance of bench and the bar could make it possible to see that the people of the country have happiest, prosperous life and they are provided by proper civic and civil infrastructure by the government where they can build upon their lives and that of their families adding that holy alliance of bench and the bar will not be compromised.

The CJP said legal profession was very noble and the legal fraternity are in tandem with a pillar of justice, the most important pillar of the country, can ensure that citizens get their share of justice in accordance with their rights. He said that services of the legal fraternity was not just 'Ahsaan' on the people but it is sacred duty which they perform in ensuring the real justice is done to the persons whom they represent in the courts of the law. He said that judges perform their functions of dispensing justice which is divine duty cast upon them from the Almighty Allah and in doing so they had to ensure that each person gets what is due to him under the law and the Constitution of the country. The CJP said that most sacred book available to the people after Holy Quran and Sunnah is the Constitution of Pakistan which the people have given to themselves through their chosen representatives in the Parliament and it is not just the function of the courts or lawyers to ensure that such sacred document is protected but it is also function of the people to see that constitution by all means protected and all things done according to its mandate.

Senior puisne judge of SC Justice Mushir Alam, Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, judges of SHC were also attended the bar function. The president District bar association Imdad Ali Unar also spoke.