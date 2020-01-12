GA Khan Tariq elected LBA president

LAHORE: The Lahore Bar Association on Saturday elected GA Khan Tariq of the late Asma Jehangir group as its president for 2020. He bagged 3,055 votes while his opponent Rana Intzar got 2,075 votes.

The polling started at 9:40am and concluded at 5pm and as many as 6,104 lawyers exercised their right to vote through biometric polling system.

Rehan Khan, after a tough contest, was elected as general secretary, bagging 3,406 votes. His opponent Sultan Hassan Malik got 3,253 votes. For the seat of senior vice president, Rana Naeem was elected after receiving 2,754 votes and for the seat of vice president, Karam Nizam Rawan remained winner with 2,273 votes.

Nadeem Zia Butt bagged victory on the seat of vice president (Model Town seat) with 3,480 votes. Mian Usman was elected as joint secretary with 2,590 votes. Ali Imran Bhatti got the seat of finance secretary with 4,464 votes. On the seat of auditor, Imran Rafique Bhindara won with 3,126 votes.

As many as 9,957 voters went through biometric identification out of which 6,104 polled their votes.

GA Khan, in his winning speech, assured that he will do better for the legal fraternity. He said he will handle with full determination issues of the Lahore bar and try to solve old issues. He thanked all bar members for conducting a peaceful election.